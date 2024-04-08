Temps surge and so do rain chances
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
The alligator was 7 feet, 11 inches long, the state says.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
The sight and sound of trillions of cicadas surfacing across much of America, a massive invasion of two separate groups called broods emerging at the same time, has scientists buzzing. For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods -- Brood XIX, known as the "Great Southern Brood," and Brood XIII, known as the "Northern Illinois Brood" -- will emerge from the ground simultaneously. While there is not extensive overlap between the two broods, some regions, especially in America's heartland, will experience a double-whammy of cicada occupation, experts told ABC News.
Tens of thousands are evacuated in northern Kazakhstan, amid warnings that floods are spreading in Russia.
In Canada, farmers are feeling the pinch of the federally imposed "carbon tax," which is designed to reduce the country's emissions. The tax, which puts a price on pollution, is expected to contribute to one-third of Canada's emissions reductions by 2030. However, farmers argue that it is hurting their industry by adding unnecessary strain and increasing fuel costs. Marney Blunt reports.
Money is pouring in to support the development of the fuel. Investors can make long-term plays, Patti Domm writes.
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
The mayor of Orenburg urges thousands of residents to evacuate as the Ural River continues to swell.
Why the public resistance to carbon tax policies? New research suggests a few key factors that may play a role in influencing popular support for carbon tax efforts in Canada.
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
How you can catch a glimpse of the Great North American Eclipse on the Central Coast.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be one of the most active on record, a forecasting service has said. Meteorologists from Colorado State University called it unusually early and with unusual confidence, because the conditions are so "favourable" for hurricanes this year. The Atlantic hurricane season is classed as the period from 1 June to 30 November.
A new book, The Exhausted Earth, outlines how capitalism leads to burnout - for people and planet. But regenerative solutions are possible if people focus on interconnectedness, not isolation.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will alter weather conditions on the Earth’s surface as it plays out in the sky.
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America on Monday as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies. Street lights blinked on and the planets came into view, as the moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes across the land. Dogs howled, frogs croaked and some people wept, all part of the eclipse mania gripping Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Almost everyone in North America could see at leas
Ryan Milligan from County Down has travelled to Mexico in the hope of catching his 12th solar eclipse.
Colombia's capital Bogota will start rationing water this week to alleviate droughts wrought by the El Nino weather pattern, which has exacerbated the Andean country's dry season and caused reservoir levels to fall, Mayor Carlos Galan said on Monday. The El Nino phenomenon arrived in Colombia at the end of 2023, causing high temperatures and droughts that led to forest fires throughout the Andean country and pushed reservoirs to their lowest levels in decades. Three reservoirs that make up the Chingaza water system, which supplies Bogota with 70% of its water needs, are at just 16.9% capacity, Galan said, their lowest level in 40 years.