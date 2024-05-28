Temuera Morrison wants to take over The Mandalorian after Pedro Pascal 'stole' episode

What did you miss?

Temuera Morrison, pictured at Osaka Comic Con, spoke at MCM London Comic Con over the May bank holiday where he shared his hopes for the future of his Star Wars character Boba Fett. (WireImage)

Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison hopes to one day take over The Mandalorian in the same way that Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter did on The Book of Boba Fett.

The actor appeared at MCM London Comic Con over the May Bank holiday weekend alongside co-stars Emily Swallow, Brendan Wayne and Tait Fletcher when he reflected on the Disney+ shows. Answering a fan query about what he'd like to see happen to his character in a galaxy far, far away, the actor admitted he wants Boba Fett to outshine his successor in some way.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, which dedicated an entire episode to The Mandalorian. (Disney+)

In The Book of Boba Fett an episode was dedicated almost entirely to Pascal's Din Djarin, with Morrison's Boba Fett only making a brief appearance in his own TV show. The character later returned for further episodes which explores how the character and Grogu reunite and how he keeps the Darksaber, stories that were entirely unrelated to Boba Fett's arc but helped set up season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Speaking at MCM London Comic Con, Morrison shared his apparent dismay at these turn of events by saying that he'd like to see Boba Fett do the same to his counterpart one day.

"I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious a** as well," Morrison said.

"The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show — so I'd like to do the same thing."

Pedro Pascal appeared as The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett, with one episode dedicated to setting up season 3 of the character's show. (Disney+)

It's unclear if or when this may be possible, as The Mandalorian is swapping the small screen for the big one with the upcoming movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to be directed by Jon Favreau, and co-written by him and Dave Filoni.

Boba Fett was originally brought back into the Star Wars universe through The Mandalorian, when the fan favourite character returned in season 2. While the bounty hunter didn't take control of a full episode like Djarin did in The Book of Boba Fett, it is arguable that they shared screen time before.

Temuera Morrison said he hopes to appear on The Mandalorian again and 'kick some a**' after Pascal 'stole an episode of [his] show'. (Disney+)

Swallow, who plays The Armourer in the Star Wars universe, said that she hoped to one day see Boba Fett and her character meet, because even though they both appeared on The Book of Boba Fett they never crossed paths because her character was only in scenes with Din Djarin.

I would like to actually meet your character on the on the show, on either show," Swallow told Morrison. "Because I was on your show and we didn't meet."

Morrison was all for it, as he said of the prospect of The Book of Boba Fett returning: "We're going to have to do something about that as well, even just having another show would be great."

What else happened at The Mandalorian panel at MCM London Comic Con?

Emily Swallow also spoke about playing The Armorer in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, saying she'd love to see her character and Boba Fett meet one day. (Disney+)

Aside from that, Swallow admitted that she liked not knowing everything about her character and didn't feel the need to dig further into her background unless Favreau and Filoni thought it necessary to do so.

"I love the mystery around The Armourer, and I trust John and Dave to reveal as much as is necessary and no more," the actor said. "And I don't want to muck that up by thinking what would be better."

Swallow then joked: "Although I did have this fantasy that I've talked about before, and this is back in season 1, I just was always in that little forge and I thought wouldn't it be fun to see [something different].

"Because everyone was so sad, so what about those moments where The Armourer had the disco ball dropped down and everyone came in and had a party?"

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are both available to stream now on Disney+.

