Ten armed men killed in India's Manipur after firefight with security forces

Tora Agarwala
·1 min read

By Tora Agarwala

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Ten armed men were killed in a gunfight with security forces in India's remote northeastern state of Manipur on Monday, officials said, after they allegedly tried to attack a police station.

Sporadic violence had rocked Manipur since last year when the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis clashed after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the Kukis to the Meiteis as well.

At least 250 people have been killed and some 60,000 displaced since the fighting broke out in May, 2023.

"Miscreants attacked a police station earlier this afternoon," said Krishna Kumar, deputy commissioner of the state's Jiribam district where the gunfight took place.

The attackers were killed after central security forces retaliated, Kumar said, adding that the region has been tense since last week, when a 31-year-old tribal woman was burned and killed.

A state of 3.2 million people, Manipur has been divided into two ethnic enclaves since the conflict began - a valley controlled by the Meiteis and the Kuki-dominated hills. The areas are separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

A local police official, who asked not to be named since he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the men belonged to the larger tribal Kuki-Zo community.

One security officer was critically injured, he added.

(Reporting by Tora Agarwala, editing by Ed Osmond)

Latest Stories

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • George Conway Pinpoints 'Disturbing' Reason He's Not Taking Donald Trump Win 'As Badly'

    The conservative attorney talked about the "bubble" around MAGA voters.

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes are seen fueling a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Former U.S. commerce secretary says he 'can't imagine' Trump would tax Canadian energy

    As the world prepares for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose a global tariff when he takes office in January, his former commerce secretary says he "can't imagine" Trump would want to tax Canadian energy.Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor who served in Trump's cabinet from 2017 to 2021, said on Rosemary Barton Live that taxing Canadian energy would "raise [U.S.] costs and not help anything with more American jobs.""We import a lot of energy from Canada," Ross told CBC's chief political

  • ‘Not a Lie’: Ex-Pence Aide Claims Trump ‘Recruited Carnies’ at State Fair for Policy Roles

    A former aide to Mike Pence in the Trump administration has claimed that Donald Trump recruited some of his inner circle from an unlikely talent pool. Olivia Troye, the former homeland security adviser to Mike Pence, said that Trump went to extreme measures to ensure a MAGA echo chamber around him, including recruiting carnies at the Iowa State Fair back in August 2023. The master plan, according to Troye, is for Trump to replace his experienced policy experts from within the collection of yes-m

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • 'Wild card' Trump has strong support on Florida beaches - but there are fears about what happens next

    Lake Worth Beach in Florida is 1,000 miles from Washington DC but it feels like a million. The sea is turquoise blue, the breeze whipping up the waves, dozens of people basking in the sunshine. "Trump baby", "Trump, of course", "Trump all day", is the most common response, when you ask.

  • Thinking about leaving the US? Here are some countries to move to – and some to avoid

    An estimated 4.4 million U.S. citizens live outside of the country.

  • Missing Father of 3 Faked His Disappearance in Kayak Accident and Fled to Europe: Police

    Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing in Wisconsin on Aug. 12, but authorities now think he's in Europe following a 54-day-long search