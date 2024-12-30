Ten Best albums of 2024: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX dominated

There’s no denying that 2024 was the Year of Brat.

From summertime onwards, Charli XCX dominated the headlines and our ears with her album Brat, realeased on June 7, before following it up with a remix album called Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

It was a cracking double bill and an unparalleled marketing campaign – Charli XCX’s team has explained that the concept came to her before the songs were even written. “Charli really has this clear vision. We knew it was going to be called ‘Brat’ for the entire two years of making it,” her producer AG Cook (who also released a banger album this year) told NME. “We cut anything that wasn’t ‘Brat. If it didn’t feel ‘Brat’, it was gone.”

Women solo artists in general had a mega year, leaving boy bands, girl bands and most of the men in their wake. Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish all released highly acclaimed albums, as did heavy hitters Beyoncé and Taylor Swift also released albums.

Surprised that Chappell Roan isn’t on the list? While 2024 was the year she went mainstream, her album The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess was actually on our best of 2023 list – which you can check out here if you want to microdose some nostalgia.

Here, in no particular order, are the 10 biggest albums of 2024:

10) Sabrina Carpenter, Short N Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter has been grafting for years, but it was her sixth studio album that finally bought the pint-sized pop star the recognition she deserves. Short N Sweet was crammed full of hits, from Espresso (crowned BBC Radio 1’s song of the year) to Taste (complete with campy slasher music video with a star turn from Jenna Ortaga) to Please, Please, Please (a pean to not being embarrassed by one’s boyfriend that ex Barry Keoghan clearly didn’t head). Carpenter has sparkling outfits, big hair and escapist pop on lock, with more than a little of Dolly Parton about her in the country-inflected numbers.

9) Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal

Okay so it’s technically not an album, but at 19 tracks Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal is a pretty hefty mixtape. The Tampa-based rapper has been on the up since 2020, but this snappy, swampy full-length debut has propelled her into the major leagues. It was impossible to look away from her live mash-up of sweary self-therapy track Denial Is A River and groovy Boiled Peanuts on The Late Show. Excitingly, Doechii has teased that she will be releasing an album in 2025...

8) Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

With two major albums under her belt before she turned 20, there was a lot riding on Billie Eilish’s third album. Produced in collaboration with her brother Finneas, Hit Me Hard and Soft was Eilish’s self-proclaimed “album-ass album”. The best track has to be Lunch – a number one hit about lesbian sex that made Eilish the perfect collaborator for Charli XCX with their barnstorming remix of Guess.

7) Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Surprise! Kendrick Lamar dropped his sixth album in 2024 with absolutely no warning. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper collaborated with Jack Antonoff (the producer behind much of Taylor Swift’s recent work) on GNX, a 12-track EP that was posted to Lamar’s social media with little fanfare. It’s mainly a love letter to LA but yes, there was reference made to his long-running feud with his Canadian nemesis Drake.

6) Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Given that she’s been on the Eras Tour for two years and re-recording her entire back catalogue, you’d think Taylor Swift would have taken the year off from releasing new music. Not so. Despite frenetic speculation that The Tortured Poets Department would be a heartbreak album unpacking the end of Swift’s six-year-long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, Swift performed a neat rug-pull and spent much of the album excoriating her on-off fling with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

5) Laura Marling, Patterns in Repeat

Laura Marling returned in 2024 with a stripped-back and tender album, Patterns in Repeat, where the singer-songwriter explored her journey into motherhood. A thoughtful musing on parenthood and lineage that turns the domestic into a quietly epic song cycle. In a year of bombastic bite-back albums and dance club tunes, Patterns in Repeat proves the evergreen allure of folk music.

4) Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé flexed her country muscles with Cowboy Carter, a resounding riposte to the music awards cycle’s rejection of her 2016 song Daddy Lessons. Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Rhiannon Giddens rubbed shoulders with Nashville royalty Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, and Bey put her own spin on The Beatles’ Blackbird and Parton’s Jolene. It was the number one country album by a Black artist in the UK, with Texas Hold ‘Em heralding the year that pop went country. Yee-haw.

3) Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy

All-girl rock band Last Dinner Party released their debut album in 2024 and went straight to number one. As the Brits Rising Star of 2024, the five-piece already have a dedicated fan base that turns out in force dressed in the band’s signature gothic getup. The indie rockers also paved the way for a more open discussion about burnout in rock ‘n’ roll after cancelling a good chunk of their European tour to prioritise their mental health.

2) Confidence Man, 3am (La La La)

No one had more fun in 2024 than Confidence Man, the off-the-wall Aussie group that’s relocated to Dalston and released their homage to Nineties British dance music 3am (La La La). Their bonkers energy and is best enjoyed live, but you can still enjoy their self-proclaimed “silly, sexy dance music” by raving in your living room.

1) Charli XCX, Brat

What would 2024 have been without Brat? The slime green pop culture monster truck broke the mould as Charli XCX strutted through hit after hit. Von Dutch, 360, Club Classics, Talk Talk, Apple... each sparked a meme or cultural moment before she did it all again in the remix. Every music label will surely try to repeat such lightening-in-a-bottle moment, but Charli XCX has secured her place in the music halls of fame with this ultimate existential party girl album.