Ten charged over pro-Palestinian protest in London

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
Pro-Palestinian demo in London
The Met was out in force on Saturday in central London - Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Ten people have been charged with public order offences after pro-Palestinian protesters allegedly breached protest conditions, breaking through police lines on a march through central London.

Saturday’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest was changed to a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue. Conditions were put in place that prevented people involved from entering specific areas.

Thousands of demonstrators marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.

Pro-Palestine placards
Police rerstricted the march route over fears of disruption - Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that 77 people had been arrested, the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.

The force said on Sunday that 24 people had been bailed and 48 remained in custody.

