Suspects in court over unrest since Southport attack

Merseyside Police stepped up patrols to tackle widespread disturbances over the past week [Reuters]

Ten suspects are appearing before magistrates accused of taking part in violent disorder which has swept across Merseyside over the past week.

Brothers Adam and Ellis Wharton have pleaded guilty to burgling the Spellow Hub community centre on County Road in Liverpool over the weekend.

The building was set alight on Saturday night as unrest spread across towns and cities in England following the Southport attack.

Adam Wharton, 28, swore at the district judge as he left Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Ellis Wharton, 22, appeared in the dock with a black eye.

The court was told he had been assaulted in the court cells.

The prosecution said Adam Wharton was acting as a lookout, while his younger brother was inside the community centre.

The pair, both from Liverpool, were arrested after they were spotted by a police helicopter.

Ellis Wharton had a computer screen in his hand when he was found by officers, the court heard.

He was denied bail and will appear before a crown court later in August.

Wearing balaclava

Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said Adam Wharton was found wearing a balaclava and "profusely sweating".

The judge sent the case to crown court and warned him there was a "real possibility" he could face jail when he is sentenced on 29 August.

The prosecution is seeking compensation for the community centre.

Liverpool saw widespread scenes of disorder over the last week [Reuters]

Another man, Derek Drummond, of Southport pleaded guilty to violent disorder and punching a police officer in the town on Tuesday night.

The court was told there were about 300 people at a mosque in the town shouting "England 'til I Die" and "Let’s get them".

The police officer was guarding a van while his colleagues put riot gear on.

Protesters were throwing wheelie bins and paint tins at the police lines and the officer in question was not wearing riot gear, the court heard.

The prosecution said Drummond punched him in the face before another officer pushed him.

He was remanded in custody, to appear again at a crown court in due course.

Wooden baton

William Nelson Morgan, 69, also pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard he was identified in a crowd who were throwing bricks towards officers on County Road in Liverpool on Saturday night and had a wooden baton with him.

He resisted arrest and shouted at an officer to get off him when he was detained, the court was told.

He was remanded in custody to appear for sentence at Liverpool Crown Court on 29 August.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, to violent disorder.

Mr Sanderson-Kirk said the boy was seen by police officers among a group of eight to 12 other young people in Clayton Square, Liverpool, at about 22.30 BST on Saturday setting fireworks off in the direction of members of the public and a police carrier.

Southport unrest charge

John O'Malley, 43, of Cambridge Gardens in Southport, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court to violent disorder.

The court heard he was identified by a member of public on footage showing violent scenes in Southport on Tuesday night.

District Judge Timothy Boswell refused bail and remanded O'Malley in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on August 29.

