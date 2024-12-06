Ten key moments in the colossal five-year reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral

A look at the five-year reconstruction process of Notre-Dame Cathedral in photos.

Notre-Dame will officially reopen Saturday following a massive reconstruction effort after it was severely damaged by fire five years ago. President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech for the grand event set to be attended by dignitaries including US President-elect Donald Trump. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the reconstruction of the iconic cathedral.

The road to reopening Notre-Dame Cathedral was long and arduous, requiring the tireless efforts of nearly 1,000 workers to be completed within the five-year deadline set by Macron. But the reconstruction was completed in record time, including bringing back its iconic multi-tonne bells.

The cathedral will open its doors on November 7 for the first time since the devastating April 2019 fire left it in tatters.

It has been rebuilt to match the unique 19th-century Gothic construction the world had come to cherish. Its original frame and spire have been renewed, as have its sparkling stained-glass windows and the unique sound of its organs.

A devastating fire

