The Cambridge Food Bank is urgently trying to find a new place to call home, and CEO Dianne McLeod is making an appeal for help.She said in addition to time running out on its current lease, lack of space is making it difficult to adequately serve an increasing number of people."Our lease is going to be up in about four years, but more critically is the lack of space that we have here at 54 Ainslie [Street South]," McLeod told CBC News."We are really struggling to make sure that we can bring in