Tender approved for Highway 86 resurfacing east of Listowel

LISTOWEL – Although a specific date was not given, Perth County’s Asset Management and Engineering Specialist, Bill Wilson told council the project should begin early this year for two weeks, or less.

At the April 4 meeting, Wilson explained the resurfacing of the section of Highway 86 between Perth Road 131 and Tremaine Avenue was included in the 2024 capital budget for the amount of $1,575,000.

The lowest bid of the six received was $1,188,000 from GIP Paving Inc., formally Coco Paving.

Wilson said this contractor has worked for the county before, completing work on Perth Line 36 in 2020.

Wilson added that for the duration of this work, single-lane traffic will be maintained.

County Councillor Todd Kasenberg asked when the work is expected to be completed.

“I would expect this project to go early in the calendar year, just given the nature of the scope,” Wilson replied.

The report further states that project sign boards will be positioned at the limits of the construction site to provide advance construction notice, contract information, and the anticipated start and completion dates. Additionally, electronic messaging board signs will be used for communication throughout construction works.

According to the report to council, the project will be completed through the application of 10,000 tonnes of hot-mix asphalt.

“The bid document includes provisional items which relate to the supply and placement of granular shoulder material; and for the provisional use of Aramid Fibre Asphalt Reinforcement in the asphalt mix,” Wilson wrote in his report. “Fiber Reinforced Asphalt Pavement is the process where aramid (Kevlar) fibers are blended with the hot mix at the asphalt plant. This technology has been used by road authorities across North America and Ontario.”

He added that this will be a first for Perth County.

Further information regarding construction activities will be updated on the county website and social media outlets.

This portion of the road is also a boundary road with Wellington County, which is in support of Wilson’s recommendation.

Motion to receive the report and award the tender to GIP Paving Inc. was carried by council.

