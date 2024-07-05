Tennessee girl reported missing last month found dead; investigation underway

Police in Hendersonville, Tennessee, have begun a homicide investigation after the remains of a teen girl were found Wednesday along a busy Middle Tennessee road.

Investigators identified the victim as Trinity Bostic, 17, who was reported missing in nearby Macon County on June 29, the Hendersonville Police Department said in a news release.

Police suspect foul play in the ongoing investigation. The death investigation is "essentially a homicide investigation," Sgt. Nicholas Edwards told USA TODAY. When asked whether police had any suspects, he declined to comment "to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

The remains were discovered in Hendersonville on July 3 in a wood line near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and New Shackle Island Road by a Tennessee Department of Transportation subcontract worker who was picking up trash along the road, police said.

The Hendersonville Police Department said that a deceased female whose remains were found July 3 has been identified as Trinity Bostic, 17. She was reported missing in nearby Macon County on June 29, 2024.

Police ask for public health in Trinity Bostic case

The cause of death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy, police said.

The Hendersonville Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the case to contact the department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

