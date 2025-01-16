New Tennessee House rules could ban hecklers, banish disorderly lawmakers to voting remotely

Jonathan Mattise And Kimberlee Kruesi
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee House is warning lawmakers and the crowds watching legislative floor sessions that they could be booted from the room if their behavior is deemed out of line.

For lawmakers, after multiple infractions they could be removed from the floor a few days at a time and forced to vote remotely. For the public, they could be banned up to two years for particularly bad or frequently disruptive behavior. The tougher punishment options came in a news rules package passed Thursday.

“You’re on the House floor, and you’re expected to have decorum and respect for the institution,” Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton told reporters. “Same thing in the gallery.”

The stiffer rules mark another instance in the U.S. where state lawmakers are focusing on punishments when they find their peers are misbehaving. The topic returned to the forefront Thursday in Georgia, when state Sen. Colton Moore, who had been previously banned from the House chamber, was arrested after a shoving match with House employees where the right-wing Republican fell to the floor trying to enter the chamber for the governor's state of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy crowds have drawn attention in legislatures elsewhere, too. In Rhode Island, the public was blocked from entering the rotunda on Wednesday for hours for Democratic Gov. Dan McKee's state of the state speech, including protesters calling for action on homelessness, according to news reports.

Tennessee House Republicans have been tinkering with the rules to dissuade disruption from political opponents since 2023. That's when they expelled two Democratic lawmakers for a protest on the floor calling for gun control after a deadly school shooting. The move backfired politically, putting Tennessee in the national spotlight and elevating the Democratic representatives' profile with huge fundraising hauls. Yet Republicans kept the same supermajority after November.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, the Democrat who survived the expulsion votes, called the Tennessee House changes “the most ridiculous, fascist rules.”

“They are sending members to ‘time out’ for being ‘out of order,’” Johnson posted on social media Thursday. “Remember that to them, if you mention the word racism, they will call you out of order.”

The changes come as Speaker Sexton has become a top target of criticism from left-leaning Capitol visitors. In pushing the changes, House Republicans noted that Congress has strict decorum rules for gallery visitors. While both Tennessee chambers are controlled by Republicans, the House has long attracted the most bombastic conflicts — both among lawmakers, but also from the gallery. The Senate has not changed its rules or aimed to quiet lawmakers or visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a few occasions, audience outcry has stalled House action after a contentious bill passed, and state troopers were ordered to clear the stands. It's not uncommon for some to unfurl signs or shout profanities during particularly fiery debates.

In response, Republicans have sought to silence protesters they deem too unruly. In 2023, they banned visitors from carrying signs inside the Capitol and in hearing rooms during a brief special session. The rule was later challenged in court and paused by a judge, but lawmakers adjourned before the case was settled. They haven't reinstituted the ban.

Last year, House GOP officials made half the public gallery require tickets. Each of the 99 House members would get one ticket to give to someone each day of the House session. The ticketed side holds 128 seats. The other has 120 seats and remains first-come, first-serve.

The new remote-voting penalty for lawmakers is largely tailored to one of the expelled-and-returned lawmakers. On numerous occasions, Republicans have ruled Rep. Justin Jones' comments out-of-order and voted to temporarily silence him previously, at times saying he's talking out of turn, speaking ill of another lawmaker or veering off-topic. Jones has said the House speaker at times has ignored his requests to speak. Jones has also claimed a double standard in which Republicans aren't punished for comparable behavior.

Sexton likened the rule to one in Montana, where Republicans voted in 2023 to temporarily silence and banish Rep. Zooey Zephyr to remote voting. The transgender Democrat said colleagues supporting a ban on gender-affirming care for youths would have “blood” on their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also under the new rules package, gallery visitors who try to get the attention of someone on the floor, or whose actions are deemed by the House speaker to be detrimental to proceedings, will be removed and banned from returning that day or the next legislative day. If someone shows “especially egregious conduct” or is repeatedly kicked out, they could be banned longer, up to a full two-year legislative term.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, could be removed from the House floor and forced to vote remotely after being ruled out of order enough times on multiple days.

___

Associated Press reporter Jeff Amy contributed from Atlanta.

Jonathan Mattise And Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Speaker Johnson removes chair of powerful House Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • All Three Former Presidents Will Skip Trump's Inaugural Lunch: Report

    During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.

  • Donald Trump Posts ‘Blacklist’ Online And Critics Fear The Same Thing

    The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as ‘Special Ambassadors’ to ‘Troubled’ Hollywood: They’ll Bring ‘Lost Business’ Back

    President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …

  • Coca-Cola’s Donald Trump Honor Leaves Critics Bubbling With Outrage

    Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.

  • China has been stockpiling a key US crop before Trump takes office

    President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.

  • Carbon tax's fate uncertain as Liberal leadership front-runners distance themselves from key policy

    The consumer carbon tax's days appear numbered as the two perceived front-runners to become Liberal leader distanced themselves from the party's signature environmental policy on Thursday.A source close to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's campaign said she would drop the consumer carbon tax if elected leader. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC News the former deputy prime minister will "make difficult decisions to meet our emissions targets and make sure bi

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • Trump’s Pick to Lead National Intelligence Couldn’t Say What the Job Actually Is

    Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence couldn’t clearly say what the director of national intelligence actually does, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. Meeting with Senate Republicans ahead of her confirmation hearings, Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative turned MAGA loyalist, failed to articulate what the job she’d been nominated for entails. She also didn’t know the difference between key surveillance powers, according to the report. The g

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Trump Unveils His White House Blacklist

    Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State

  • Trump’s Official Inaugural Portrait Hailed as ‘Supervillain Pic of the Year’

    Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait has been dubbed the “supervillain pic of the year,” and the MAGAverse is loving that it nods to his infamous mugshot. With just days until he is sworn in, Trump and his team are putting the final touches on preparations for his second stint in office. As part of that effort, the 78-year-old has been on modeling duty, echoing his infamous 2023 mugshot from Fulton County jail in Georgia. This, of course, is where he surrendered himself after being indicte

  • Trump Family and Friends Don’t Like Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend

    President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • Opinion - China’s latest massive dam project could be a weapon in disguise

    Downstream countries have reason to be concerned.