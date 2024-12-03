Tennis-Australia's Davis Cup icon Fraser dies at 91

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's long-serving Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser, who won three Grand Slam singles titles during the country's golden era of tennis in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at 91.

A contemporary of Rod Laver, Lew Hoad and Roy Emerson, Fraser won Wimbledon in 1960 and back-to-back U.S. national titles in 1959-60 along with 16 Grand Slam championships in men's and mixed doubles.

A member of four victorious Davis Cup teams from 1959-62 under the charge of Harry Hopman, Fraser would go on to become captain of the team in 1970, holding the position for a record 24 years.

Fraser guided Australia to the Davis Cup titles in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser," Laver, his former Davis Cup teammate and 11-times Grand Slam champion, posted on X.

"He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends - an incredible World No.1, a Grand Slam champion, and a Davis Cup icon.

"Neale bested me in 2 major finals, pushing me to become a better player."

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, a member of Australia's triumphant Davis Cup teams in 1983 and 1986, said Fraser was like a father to him.

"He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best."

Fraser began playing tennis on the clay courts next door to his childhood home in Melbourne and built his game around a powerful serve.

In 1960, he beat Laver to claim the Wimbledon singles crown before sweeping the singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. nationals for a second year running.

"I could never think of anything better than representing your country," Fraser had said in interviews.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)