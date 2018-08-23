How a Tennis Ball Is Made
The U.S. Open kicks off next Monday, so we took an inside look at the most important part of the game.
A tennis ball requires much more than woven wool felt. From high-level natural rubber from Thailand to three curing processes to pressurized air, the process for creating a tennis ball requires exacting specifications - and plenty of adhesives and heat.
Bill Dillon, 40-year Wilson veteran and senior engineer in charge of R&D for tennis balls, explains the process of creating more than 75 million tennis balls per year, including the 95,000 balls needed annually for the U.S. Open in New York City.
