Tennis Canada and Rogers Launch $1.2 Million Community Tennis Courts Program

In collaboration with Rogers, Tennis Canada announces the expansion of the Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program, marking its most significant year of impact since its inception in 2022.

With a total investment of $1.2 million, six municipalities across three provinces have been selected to receive funding for the development of covered tennis courts in 2024.

The selected municipalities include Niagara, Mississauga, St Catharines, and Chatham-Kent in Ontario, along with Ile-Bizard in Quebec. Additionally, a project in British Columbia, the first of its kind in Canada's westernmost province, will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Each project will receive $200,000 in seed money, bringing the total investment from Tennis Canada and Rogers to $1.2 million for the year. This initiative marks the completion or continuation of 14 projects under the program.

In its third year, the program has already significantly impacted the country. Completed projects in various Canadian cities have delivered 26 new covered courts, granting access to year-round tennis for 4.1 million Canadians. These projects have notably boosted winter court bookings and membership enrollments, with an additional 3,561 hours of court time per week available to communities.

The latest projects are expected to add 22 year-round tennis courts to their communities, providing access to over 1.06 million Canadians. By the end of 2024, the program aims to create over 60 year-round tennis courts, surpassing 35% of its goal of 160.

Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada, expressed enthusiasm for the program's growth and thanked Rogers for their continued support. Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers emphasized the company's commitment to making tennis more accessible across Canada.

The announced projects are scheduled for completion in time for the 2024-25 fall and winter seasons. The Niagara Falls Racquet Club, already nearing completion, held its grand opening on February 8. Soil-turning ceremonies will occur at the other project sites in the coming weeks.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter