Tennis great Serena Williams to Chiefs’ Harrison Butker at ESPYs: ‘We don’t need you’

Tennis greats Serena Williams and Venus Williams swiped at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during the ESPY Awards Thursday.

They made it clear they are not fans of the controversial commencement speech Butker delivered at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, in May.

The devout Catholic went viral with comments critical of President Joe Biden, Pride Month and Catholic church leaders. Comments he made about women led to weeks of heated debate.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker told the Class of 2024 in one particularly divisive comment. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Serena hosted the show. But at one point Venus walked onto the stage alone and joked that she had been asked to host but decided to let her little sister do it.

Serena and Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of ABC’s hit comedy, “Abbott Elementary,” then joined Venus on stage.

“The ESPYs wouldn’t be complete without discussing the huge year in women’s sports,” Venus said.

They launched into tips for new fans on how to enjoy women’s sports.

Women athletes, for instance, are described the way any other athletes are, as competitors and champions, they said.

“Just don’t use the b-word,” Serena warned.

“Yeah, don’t,” Venus emphasized.

They said it’s OK to like more than one player at a time, “even if they’re both women,” Brunson said.

“Yeah, you can like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese,” Venus said, referencing the WNBA star rookies, former college rivals.

The sisters described how women’s sports can be extremely physical.

“LeBron wants to win with his son on his team. I won with my daughter in my belly,” Serena said. “I think we know which one is way more impressive.”

“So go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” said Venus.

“Except you, Harrison Butker,” Serena said. “We don’t need you.”

“At all. Like ever,” said Brunson.