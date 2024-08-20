Tennis Star Stefanos Tsitsipas Asks ChatGPT to Roast Him — and the Response Is Hilarious

The chatbot served up some serious takedowns about the world No. 11 player

D JONES/AFP via Getty Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open

ChatGPT is serving up a spot-on takedown of Stefanos Tsitsipas!

The world No. 11 tennis player shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Aug. 19 that he asked the AI technology to “roast” him — and the chatbot seemingly aced the assignment.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas: the guy who spends more time philosophizing on Twitter than actually serving up a solid second serve,” ChatGPT returned. “He’s the only player who can turn a simple changeover into a TED Talk on Greek mythology and still come back to the court with his shoelaces untied.”

The artificial intelligence bot continued about the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 French Open finalist: “Maybe if he spent less time perfecting his Instagram captions and more time working on his backhand slice, he’d have a few more trophies by now.”

Yet ChatGPT did include one positive detail about the 26-year-old’s game: his appearance.

“But hey, at least his hair game is winning,” the chatbot trolled, “even if his forehand occasionally forgets what direction it’s supposed to go."

For Tsitsipas, 2024 has had its ups and downs — both on and off the court.



After briefly breaking up with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa, the Greek athlete spoke out about rekindling their romance, just in time for them to play mixed doubles together at the French Open in May.

Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty From Left: Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

“It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too, Tsitsipas told Tennis.com. "I would say that I didn’t manage it very well either, because I was feeling the pressure of the tour, of my work. It seemed like a mountain to combine these two, and I made the decision to take a break."

But, after “two, three weeks,” the duo connected again.

"I feel that she is my person and we understand each other; that puts more value in everything I do and I want her by my side as often as possible," he said. "So yes, we've reconnected and we're in a good moment."



On Monday, Tsitsipas revealed on his Instagram Stories that he landed in New York City ahead of the start of the 2024 US Open, which officially begins with the men's and women's singles first round on Monday, Aug. 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Last year, the player was knocked out in the second round.

