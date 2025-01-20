Tens of millions of Americans on East Coast braced for coldest weather in years
Tens of millions of Americans are bracing themselves for the coldest temperatures in years, with winter storms set to pummel the US East Coast.
Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington DC has been moved indoors with temperatures expected to dip to -7C (19.4F), with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.
In New York city, gritters have been out in force as residents prepare for up to eight inches of snow, while in Pennsylvania, NFL players for the Philadelphia Eagles made snow angels on the field before defeating the Los Angeles Rams.
Winter storm warnings issued by the National Weather Service are in effect for parts of the North East. Heavy snow is expected in western New York state until Wednesday morning, with two to three feet (about 60 to 90 centimetres) possible in some areas, including Oswego along Lake Ontario.
Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, projected that as many as 70 million residents will be under some kind of winter storm warning in the coming days.
Sunday’s early snowfall looks set to be just the start of a chaotic week of weather. Much of the Eastern Seaboard will be enduring some of the coldest temperatures this winter.
An area from the Rockies into the Northern Plains will see colder than normal weather over several days, with temperatures forecast to drop to between -34C and -48C on Monday. Sub-zero wind chills are forecast to reach as far south as Oklahoma and the Tennessee Valley.
Minnesota residents have been urged to wear appropriate clothing and carry a survival kit for travel. Kristi Rollwagen, director of homeland security and emergency management at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, also urged motorists to drive with a full tank of fuel and a charged phone to keep in touch with loved ones.
Ms Rollwagen said: “It’s not something we haven’t experienced before, it’s just a good reminder that it does get cold in Minnesota.”
Like earlier this month, this latest cold snap comes from a disruption in the polar vortex, the ring of cold air usually trapped around the North Pole.
The colder temperatures will dip into the South early this week, where as many as 30 million people could see a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Monday. The unusual conditions are expected to stretch from Texas into northern Florida and the Carolinas.