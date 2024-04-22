Tens of thousands evacuated from floods in China's south

STORY: More than 700 school students stranded in their dormitories after heavy rains and the ensuing floods were rescued by emergency workers, said CCTV.

The southern Chinese province has been battered by unusually heavy, sustained and widespread rainfall since Thursday (April 18), with powerful storms ushering in an earlier-than-normal start to the region's annual flooding season.

As of Monday morning, 11 people were missing in Guangdong, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported without giving further details.