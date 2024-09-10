Tens of Thousands Evacuated as Yagi Brings Flooding to Central Vietnam

More than 4,000 officers and firefighters were mobilized in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, on September 9, to help evacuate tens of thousands of locals, after tropical storm Yagi caused significant flooding, officials said in a post and comment on Facebook.

“In the face of the impact of natural disasters and floods, in recent days, thousands of officers and soldiers of the armed forces have immersed themselves in water to support the people,” the ministry said.

Footage shared by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security shows authorities using boats to conduct rescues.

Drone footage released by the ministry also shows the city of Thai Nguyen submerged in floodwaters. Credit: Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security via Storyful