Tens of thousands Israelis rally in the largest anti-government protest since the start of Gaza war
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October. They blame Netanyahu for the failures of Oct. 7. Many families of hostages had refrained from publicly denouncing Netanyahu to avoid antagonizing the leadership and making the hostages' plight a political issue. But some now want to change course.