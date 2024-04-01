Tens of thousands Israelis rally in the largest anti-government protest since the start of Gaza war

Reuters

As the Lebanese Christian village of Rmeish marks its first Easter since the Gaza war erupted, residents say a parallel confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel is dragging them into a conflict they did not choose. Like many Christians elsewhere in southern Lebanon, residents are angry and fearful their homes could be caught in the cross-fire and their families forced to flee -- permanently -- from their ancestral villages near the Lebanon-Israel border. Earlier this week, a Rmeish resident confronted a group of armed men trying to launch rockets at Israel from within the village.