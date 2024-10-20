Tens of thousands of pro-EU supporters rally in Georgia ahead of key vote

Demonstrators march during an opposition rally ahead of next week's parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia on October 20, 2024.

Tens of thousands of pro-EU demonstrators staged a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia on Sunday, a week before parliamentary elections that will decide the country's future path in Europe. Brussels froze Georgia's EU accession process earlier this year after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed a controversial "foreign influence law" targeting civil society.

Tens of thousands of Georgians on Sunday staged a pro-Europe rally, days before parliamentary elections seen as a crucial test for the country's democracy and its bid for EU membership.

Saturday's vote will pit an unprecedented alliance of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused by Brussels of shifting towards authoritarianism and derailing EU candidate Tbilisi from its European path.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, waving EU and Georgian flags and holding banners that read "Georgia chooses the European Union" gathered at Tbilisi's central Freedom Square after marching towards the venue from five different locations, AFP journalists on the scene reported.

The crowd sang the country's national anthem and the Georgian lyrics to Europe's "Ode to Joy".

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the government -- joined the rally, which she said "shows that Georgia has already won and will reintegrate with Europe".



