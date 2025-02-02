Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against proposed German immigration crackdown

Reuters
·2 min read
Protest against chancellor candidate Merz's plans to limit migration, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Sunday against plans to limit immigration proposed by opposition conservatives and supported by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Friedrich Merz, the conservatives' leader who is tipped to become Germany's next chancellor after a national election set for Feb. 23, sponsored a draft bill with AfD support, breaking a taboo against cooperating with the far-right party.

Around 160,000 gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, next to the Bundestag lower house, according to the Berlin police. The protesters held banners reading "We are the firewall, no cooperation with the AfD" and "Merz, go home, shame on you!".

Merz, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor, on Friday tried to push the immigration bill in the lower house but failed to secure a majority as some of the deputies from his own party refused to support it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their failure to endorse his draft dealt a blow to the authority of Merz, who had pushed for the law despite warnings from party colleagues that he risked being tarnished with the charge of voting alongside the far-right.

Mainstream German parties had previously joined forces to prevent the AfD, which is under surveillance by Germany's security services, from achieving legislative power, something they call a firewall against the far-right.

The draft law would have restricted family reunifications for some refugees and called for more people to be refused at the border. Two-thirds of the public support stronger immigration rules, according to a recent poll.

Merz had argued that the bill was a necessary response to a series of high-profile killings in public spaces by people with an immigrant background. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens said the proposals would not have stopped the attacks and violated European law.

On Saturday, tens of thousands took to the streets across many other German cities, including Hamburg, Stuttgart and Leipzig, in similar protests against the CDU/CSU and the AfD.

(Reporting by Leon Malherbe and Annegret Hilse, writing by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Ros Russell)

Latest Stories

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Ontario, Quebec and B.C. among provinces pulling U.S. booze from provincial retailers

    Canadian alcohol producers are cheering decisions from several provinces to yank U.S. booze from provincial liquor stores.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • Rubio is holding talks in Panama as Trump demands canal control and pressures US neighbors

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Panama’s president Sunday on the opening stop of his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat as President Donald Trump increases the pressure on Washington's neighbors and allies, including a demand for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States.

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Trump Plans To Nullify New Federal Union Contracts

    The president said agreements reached late in Joe Biden's presidency were meant to "harm my Administration."

  • Opinion: FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Sets Off Alarms During His Confirmation Hearing

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links). The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie fear FBI director nominee Kash Patel could be President Donald Trump’s most extreme cabinet appointment yet. During his confirmation hearing, senators grilled Patel over his intent to weaponize the FBI, including plans to “come after” conspirators “not just in government” but “in the media.”

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • With Trump, every day is 'Groundhog Day.' A nightmare over and over again. | Opinion

    Liberals don't care about Groundhog Day or six more weeks of winter. We're stuck in the nightmare of four more years of Donald Trump.

  • The U.S. is installing more rock barriers to target illegal border crossings. Will they work?

    In a Jan. 27 video taken in broad daylight, a group of men are seen laying down sheets of wood over a steep ditch. A black truck then drives over the wood and into British Columbia from Washington state.The group of five Romanian nationals, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the U.S., were arrested, according to the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP — the latest of dozens of illegal vehicle crossings along the world's longest undefended border.Since 2023, 85 vehicles have