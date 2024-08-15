Tens of thousands of train fare prosecutions to be quashed after court ruling

Andy Gregory
·3 min read
Train companies have admitted wrongly prosecuting people under the single justice procedure (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Train companies have admitted wrongly prosecuting people under the single justice procedure (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tens of thousands of people privately prosecuted for allegedly dodging rail fares under a controversial and opaque legal procedure are set to have their criminal convictions quashed, following a new court ruling.

Rail operators were given permission in 2016 to prosecute alleged ticket evaders in private hearings under the “single justice procedure”, which was created a year earlier to allow magistrates to decide on minor offences without defendants going to court.

But tens of thousands of these criminal cases have been brought under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889 – which is not allowed in the single justice procedure, the Evening Standard has previously reported.

Two rail companies – Northern Rail and Greater Anglia – admitted in July at Westminster Magistrates’ Court that they “got it wrong” over the procedure used to privately prosecute a combined total of at least 35,000 cases.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, who has been reviewing six test cases involving prosecutions brought by the two rail companies, previously said there could be close to 75,000 wrongful prosecutions in total when cases involving other firms are also looked at.

In a ruling on Thursday, Mr Goldspring said the six test cases should now be declared a “nullity”, meaning they are treated as though the proceedings never happened.

Giving a summary of his judgment, he said: “Parliament did not envisage these offences being prosecuted through the SJP. They should never have been brought through that process. This is, to my mind, a paradigm nullity.”

Judge Goldspring is aiming to revisit the cases of all those affected in a bulk hearing in October (Getty)
Judge Goldspring is aiming to revisit the cases of all those affected in a bulk hearing in October (Getty)

While Thursday’s ruling only affects the six test cases, the judge put in motion plans for the tens of thousands of other prosecutions to be declared void in the same way. The exact number cases affected is unknown.

Judge Goldspring said on Thursday that “the number seems to change every time I ask”, but a figure over 74,000 is a “best guess at the moment”.

Following his ruling, Judge Goldspring said attempts would be made by the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, the Department for Transport and the train operating companies to identify those affected in the coming weeks.

He said the aim would be for a list of those affected to be compiled by the end of September, with the cases listed as a “bulk” hearing “by the end of October”, adding: “I will then make a similar direction in relation to all these cases affected, so everybody is in the same position.”

By the end of November, “a team will be out in place to begin the work of recovering the money paid and refund the money to individuals”, the judge said, adding: “There are discussions ongoing with all the parties about how that may be paid.”

The six alleged offences examined by Judge Goldspring should never have been prosecuted via the single justice procedure, he said (Aaron Chown/PA)
The six alleged offences examined by Judge Goldspring should never have been prosecuted via the single justice procedure, he said (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokesperson for Northern Rail said the firm welcomed the judgment and “would like to apologise again for the errors that have occurred”.

“We will now work with the court to implement today’s findings. We are unable to respond to individual enquiries in the meantime,” they said. “Northern remains committed to ensuring that all our customers are treated fairly, which means ensuring all passengers who board our trains have a valid ticket.”

Last year, 787,403 criminal cases of various types were dealt with by magistrates’ courts under the single justice procedure.

However, the Magistrates’ Association said in March there are concerns that cases are being brought before magistrates without prosecutors, such as the DVLA or TV Licensing, reading mitigations and that many of its members are uncomfortable with the system.

The same month, then justice secretary Alex Chalk told parliament that although he believed the procedure works well, there were issues surrounding transparency which needed “recalibrating”.

Additional reporting by PA

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • With ‘Cancer Moonshot’ announcement, Biden turns to causes most important to him in final months in office

    President Joe Biden’s first public event planned since his exit from the 2024 race last month marked a cause close to home: Announcing a major financial award from the cancer-curing policy arm he created in the wake of his son Beau Biden’s death.

  • Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies

    OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.

  • Texas woman who fled state for abortion makes case for Harris campaign

    STORY: "We gave her the name Chloe...Sorry. It's the name that we had in mind for her from the beginning. And, you know, we, there’s nothing more that we wanted than to bring her home."Kate Cox was forced to flee her home state of Texas for an emergency abortion last year.Her case, which became a legal challenge that reached the Texas supreme court, grabbed national headlines.Now, the 32-year-old is set to appear at the Democratic National Convention supporting candidate Kamala Harris, and says she will vote in the November 5 election like her life depends on it.Her struggles began when the mother-of-two was pregnant with her third child last August, and tests revealed the baby had a life-threatening genetic condition."With each ultrasound, the news became more and more devastating and we received, when I was 18 weeks, a full Trisomy 18 diagnosis.”Trisomy 18 is marked by severe cognitive disability and problems impacting nearly every organ system of the body. Cox’s doctor and gynecologist Dr. Damla Karsan said these births are often met with end-of-life care.“The standard of care for these babies, when they're born, is comfort care to allow them to pass peacefully, or hospice care, as a lot of people know it. And so, really, the standard for us has been to offer those patients termination, because pregnancy carries risks.”Giving birth would’ve also jeopardized Cox’s own health, possibly impacting her ability to have another child.In December, Cox tried to obtain an abortion as a medical exemption under Texas law that prohibits most terminations.A district court judge first ruled in her favor.But after Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition, the state's Supreme Court overturned the decision.Paxton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.As Cox’s case moved through the district court, the anti-abortion lobby Texas Alliance for Life issued a statement, saying: “It is heartbreaking to hear of any family facing a tragic diagnosis for their unborn child. At the same time, Texas Alliance for Life does not support taking the life of an unborn child because of a life-limiting or fatal diagnosis.”Cox and her husband Justin made a challenging trip to New Mexico for the abortion, during which time Cox developed an infection requiring medical treatment as well. The couple underscored the emotional toll of the state interfering with the family’s medical crisis.“It was very, very, very hurtful because of what I've been through, and there was no outcome of the pregnancy where I was going to be bringing home a baby. And as parents, we made the best decision for our family, for my health, for a future pregnancy. We didn't want to watch our baby suffer.""Fair amount of anger, from me, at least... That’s not how things should go. We live here in Texas, this is where our family is, this is where we’re from, we should be able to get the health care that we need here, in the state."Cox's legal fight for an abortion in Texas threw her into the political spotlight two years after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped the nationwide right to the procedure. Democrats hope to galvanize left-leaning and independent voters around the issue, as Vice President Harris faces Republican rival Donald Trump in the presidential election.Cox, seen here in Harris campaign photos at a June event for President Joe Biden, says she is supporting the vice president partly for her daughter's future."I do what I can, you know, to support because this is such an important election. This is such an important time. And, you know, I will cast my ballot like my life depends on it because it does."Despite their painful ordeal in Texas, the Coxes say they don't want to leave their home. "We're not going anywhere. We love the state of Texas. We don't agree with the direction that's going right now. But we plan to hopefully make some changes."Cox is now five months pregnant with a healthy baby boy. She says she's grateful, because it may not have been possible - had she not found a way to access abortion care.

  • US senator calls on retired F-16 pilots to come 'fight for freedom' in Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy

    South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Ukraine is looking in NATO countries for retired pilots who could help its air force.

  • Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August.

  • California Democrats fear US tech firm 'death spiral' with more China curbs

    California Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to freeze reported plans to impose fresh restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China, arguing unilateral curbs benefit foreign rivals at the expense of U.S. businesses. Washington has imposed a raft of restrictions on exports of chips and chipmaking equipment to China in recent years, fearing Beijing could use the technology to bolster its military. The Netherlands and Japan, home to chipmaking equipment producers ASML and Tokyo Electron respectively, have also restricted equipment exports to China but stopped short of matching some of the toughest U.S. measures.

  • Arkansas police officer fired after video captures him beating a detainee in the back of a patrol car

    The Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas has terminated an officer after he was seen on video physically assaulting a detainee in the back of a patrol vehicle.

  • A Big Announcement Thursday Could Mean Big Things For Seniors — And The Election

    Biden and Harris will appear together. Expect news that will tell us a lot about one of the administration’s most important policy achievements.

  • World’s tiniest rabbit is found in — and named for — Idaho. Activists are suing over it

    Conservation groups say the government, which has waffled for 30 years on protecting the rabbits, is violating the Endangered Species Act.

  • US lawmakers urge probe of WiFi router maker TP-Link over fears of Chinese cyber attacks

    Two U.S. lawmakers want the Biden administration to probe China's TP-Link Technology Co and its affiliates for potential national security risks from their widely used WiFi routers over fears they could be used in cyber attacks against the U.S. Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who lead the House Select Committee on China, requested a Commerce Department probe in a Tuesday letter seen by Reuters. According to research firm IDC, TP-Link, which focuses on the consumer market, is the top seller of WiFi routers internationally by unit volume.

  • JD Vance’s ‘Jobs for Hillbillies’ Start-Up Employed Migrants Instead

    For a self-proclaimed ‘hillbilly hero’ it seems JD Vance doesn’t much care for the little man, if new revelations about one of the vice-presidential candidate’s former ventures are anything to go by.Before collapsing under the weight of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of debt, AppHarvest was touted as the herald of a new, tech-savvy era of farming in Eastern Kentucky. Last year, the firm filed for bankruptcy after years of pursuing aggressive growth, in part by prioritizing migrant workers

  • Biden remains frustrated by Pelosi's push to get him off the 2024 ticket and views her as 'ruthless,' report says

    Despite Biden's frustration with Pelosi, he has reluctantly told several people in his orbit of his respect for her maneuvering, Politico said.

  • Mexico’s excuses for inviting Putin and Maduro for inauguration are ridiculous | Opinion

    Mexico says its invitation to dictators to attend its new president’s Oct. 1 inauguration is a routine matter. It’s not.

  • Secret Service apologized after officials broke into salon ahead of Harris rally, reports

    The owner of Four One Three Salon in Pittsfield, MA said the Secret Service broke into her business during a Kamala Harris event to use the bathroom.

  • U.S. embassy in Havana to start issuing visas suspended since Trump era

    The issuing of tourist visas (B1/B2 visas) is still suspended in Havana

  • Startup backed by Vance had ‘nightmare’ conditions with workers toiling in 128-degree heat, ex-employees say

    Several former staffers said the company made promises of creating local jobs but soon hired migrant workers from Mexico and Guatemala

  • Kishida will not seek another term, meaning Japan will get a new prime minister in September

    TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a surprise move Wednesday, announced he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, paving the way for Japan to have a new prime minister.

  • NJ governor intends to appoint his former chief of staff to replace Menendez in Senate

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy intends to appoint George Helmy, his former chief of staff, to the US Senate, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

  • Trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as unfair, unwarranted

    WASHINGTON — Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.

  • Central Valley farmers like Donald Trump on water. On California’s Kamala Harris, less so

    “She’s no Dianne Feinstein,” said one Central Valley farming water leader.