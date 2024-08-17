Tension between Ryan Walters and his own party peaked this week after calls for investigation
Tension between Ryan Walters and his own party peaked this week after calls for investigation
Tension between Ryan Walters and his own party peaked this week after calls for investigation
Amy Walter joins The Lead
State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces scrutiny from governor's cabinet
Aisha Mills broke down why the "momentum is absolutely" on the Democratic Party's side ahead of the election.
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
Tim O’Brien also explained why the former president keeps name-dropping Hannibal Lecter.
The selection of the team comes unusually late in the 2024 election cycle.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
"There was a whole bunch of lying," Daniel Dale summarized after watching the former president's press conference.
It involved the word "couch," naturally.
Explosions were reportedly heard across Crimea in the early hours of the morning.
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.