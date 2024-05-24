Tension as China does second day of drills near Taiwan

STORY: China's military started its second day of drills around Taiwan on Friday, aiming to test their ability to control key areas and 'punish' Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

The drills in the Taiwan Strait began three days after Lai took office.

:: Courtesy: Taiwan Defense Ministry

Taiwan's defense ministry on Friday published pictures of its F-16s, armed with live missiles, patrolling the skies.

It also showed pictures of Chinese coast guard vessels and warships involved in the drills, without specifying where the images were taken.

Taiwan has condemned China's actions, accusing Beijing of escalating tensions and undermining regional stability.

China sees Taiwan as its territory, and has never ruled out using force to take control.

It calls Lai a 'separatist', and condemned his inauguration speech, when he appealed for an end to Beijing's threats and said that the two sides are 'not subordinate to each other.'

In a Friday commentary, China's state newspaper says that Lai's recent actions will only accelerate the 'destruction' of pro-independence forces in Taiwan.