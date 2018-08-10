Ace caught! Woman takes home $175K jackpot in Mount Pearl

Mount Pearl's ace of spades couldn't hide forever.

On Friday night, Mary Milley selected the winning card and took home $175,352.50.

When Milley's number was drawn, she was guaranteed at least the consolation prize of just over $16,000. But with the ace pulled, she won that plus the $159,180 jackpot.

The draw was a fundraiser for the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance, which has already raised more than $300,000 for the organization.

"I'm just so excited and jittery and I don't know what to do with myself," said Milley shortly after pulling the winning card.

"I actually wasn't going to come tonight because I used my last bit of money to get the ticket tonight. I guess it was meant to be."

Money for the kids — and a trip

Milley told CBC that she was planning on putting the money away for her young son and daughter.

"It's going to help out a lot," she said. "Hopefully we can go somewhere on a little trip … put the rest of it away for the kids."

The game of Chase the Ace ran for 43 weeks in all, drawing major crowds for the last month or so.

"The first 20 weeks were really slow. And now, after that it started to pick up and as it got better, it started to grow and now you can see what is happening," said volunteer Tim Bulder before the draw.

Eleven youth sports organizations will split the portion that goes to the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance, with events co-ordinator Meghan Rubia explaining that it will go towards "athletic award programs, sports hall of fame, volunteer development. The sports will use it for infrastructure, travel, uniforms, anything that they'll need within the club."

The game was still nowhere close to the size of last summer's fundraiser in the Goulds, which landed one Conception Bay South winner a $2.6-million jackpot.

That edition of Chase the Ace saw exponential growth as the weeks went on, choking Goulds roads as more and more people crowded into the town to buy tickets and wait for the draw, ultimately raising $5.7 million for St. Kevin's Parish.

