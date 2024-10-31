Tensions rise in race for 75th State Assembly District seat

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election he could 'discard' Taiwan given the United States has always pursued an "America first" policy. Trump, the Republican candidate who is neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business. Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where said he would impose additional, massive tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan" and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of U.S. policy.