Tensions rise in race for 75th State Assembly District seat
A local race between two Republicans for a state assembly seat is getting more and more contentious.
A local race between two Republicans for a state assembly seat is getting more and more contentious.
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
Kamala Harris was heckled at two daytime rallies on Wednesday in different battleground states, using both occasions to present herself as a unifier as she shouted over the disruptions. “I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.” But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler, whose words were unintelligible, continue
Scott Jennings weighed in on vile remarks comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and other speakers made at Madison Square Garden last week.
Ryan Girdusky was kicked off the air for comments directed at Mehdi Hasan.
Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
"Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Newly leaked video shows one of Donald Trump’s former top administration officials detailing his plans to give the Republican presidential candidate unchecked power to unleash the military on Americans if he wins re-election. The plan involves creating “shadow” government offices that would create flimsy legal justifications to override objections from military leaders and carry out executive orders, including sending in soldiers against protesters and other perceived enemies, according to a stu
Daniel Dale flagged the "incredibly obvious" spin.
This comes as Musk, a billionaire backer of Trump's presidential bid, says that giant budget cuts would create “temporary hardship” for the country.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election he could 'discard' Taiwan given the United States has always pursued an "America first" policy. Trump, the Republican candidate who is neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business. Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where said he would impose additional, massive tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan" and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of U.S. policy.
Triumph taunted supporters of the former president right to their faces for the "Daily Show" bit.
The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after he told a rally that the U.S. is now perilously “close to World War II.” Speaking at an event in Atlanta on Monday night, the former president careened from topic to topic, at one point addressing his handling of the pandemic. “Nobody knew what the hell it was either,” he said. “COVID. They call it COVID. I call it the China virus. But we’re close to World War II because we have people in the White House…” Trump then paused as
People on social media noted that Haley's surrogacy for the Trump campaign seems to be inadvertently making the case for Harris instead.
The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.