27 Hilarious Tweets About Our Love-Hate Relationships With Tequila

(Photo: igorr1 via Getty Images)

Many people have a love-hate relationship with tequila.

The love stems from memories of carefree times spent sipping palomas or margaritas ― or downing the agave drink straight with a bit of salt and a lime wedge. The hate tends to have something to do with the disastrous way certain tequila-fueled nights unfolded (and the painful next-day hangovers).

In honor of National Tequila Day, here are 27 funny tweets about this potent potable.

Related Coverage

41 Tweets For Parents Who Run On Coffee And Wine

38 Tweets For People Obsessed With Cheese

20 Spot-On Tweets For People Who Hate Mushrooms

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.