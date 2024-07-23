Teresa Giudice Says She Was 'Happy' with “RHONJ”'s New 'Reunion' Format: 'You'll See the Truth' (Exclusive)

The Bravo star and her fellow New Jersey Housewives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania open up to PEOPLE about closing the door on season 14

Sara Jaye/Getty Teresa Giudice

The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey might be up in the air, but Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are all at least happy with how it ended.

PEOPLE caught up with the trio in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20, where they were among the stars in attendance at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2events benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust, which was held at the Southhampton Inn.

Their appearance came nearly a week after they gathered at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey for the filming of the season's unofficial "reunion."

As PEOPLE previously reported, fractured relationships within the cast inspired the network to cancel the traditional reunion in favor of a filmed viewing of the finale on Monday, July 15, without the presence of Housewives executive producer and host Andy Cohen. The group was split into two, with Giuidce, Catania, Aydin and friend Jackie Goldschneider in one room and costars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler in another.



Sara Jaye/Getty Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania

While the day may have looked different than usual, Giudice, Catania and Aydin say they liked the new format. "I was happy with it," Giudice, 52, says. "The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can't give it away, but I feel good with it."

"We were all happy with it," adds Catania, 53. "To be honest, we were all okay and left saying ... well, I don't want to ruin it for the fans. But it's worth the wait."



Aydin, 47, was equally pleased. "I didn't have to see anybody I didn't like or that I'm not getting along with," she says. "It was quiet pleasant! Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes and we all communicated. It wasn't the fighting that you usually see. And the fans are as sick of the fighting as I am, so I think they're going to love it."

Sara Jaye/Getty Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin

Asked if there will be resolution, Aydin notes that that's not always the goal.

"Sometimes you don't resolutions to move on," she says. "You can decide that somebody is not right for you and some people are not right for you. You don't need resolution to move on, you can be indifferent and that's where I am with some of these girls. I'm neither here or there."

Sara Jaye/Getty Paul Connell and Dolores Catania

But Giudice thinks fans are going to take away more than that.



"You'll see the truth," the mother of four notes. "Everything I've been saying all along has been the truth. I don't lie, I'm not fake. I don't put fake storylines out there. I don't hurt other people's families. If you're a viewer, you've been with me a long time and you'll see that. But other people do that, and they do it for storylines. So I'm ready for the truth to be out there."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock.



