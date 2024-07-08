Teresa Guidice shared a birthday post for Larsa Pippen. Then came the photo fail

The post seemed innocent enough — at first.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate Teresa Giudice shared a birthday message for her “Miami” franchise sister Larsa Pippen, but things quickly spiraled.

Guidice, 52, and Pippen, who turned 50 on Saturday, pose together in bathing suits on a beach, the ocean behind them.

The location? “Paradise.”

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” said the caption.

Pippen responded underneath: “Love you so much.”

Almost immediately, followers noticed something was amiss.

For starters, the women’s feet appear to be floating above the sand, which is streaked with tire marks. Second, the outline of both reality stars’ bodies is blurry.

Instead of the comments section being flooded with well wishes and milestone messages for Pippen, the trolls were out in force calling out Giudice’s alleged photo fail.

Social media users accused the Bravo vet of using editing software — but not well.

“What in the AI Clip Art is happening here?!”

“This is the kind of beach trip I can afford.”

“Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?”

“Were y’all teleported?”

“This is embarrassing, unless you want the comments for engagement then I get where you’re headed.”

At least one person congratulated the TV personalities (“This is a meme now, good job for going viral.”)

Update: Giudice has since turned off the comments, but the photo remains for all, um, eternity.