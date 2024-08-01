‘Terf wars’? Trolls stay away from Edinburgh’s JK Rowling play

In Edinburgh’s Victoria Street – reportedly the most photographed place in the city – a tourist stops outside the Elephant House and gasps in an American accent: “It’s the birthplace of Harry Potter!”

It is not. The original Elephant House cafe, where JK Rowling famously sat down to write about her boy wizard, is on a different street entirely, and still being fixed up following a fire in 2021. But that hasn’t stopped a large queue from forming here, desperate to drink tea in the very spot where Rowling didn’t. The city’s Potter industry has always run on magical suspension of disbelief, and fans’ enthusiasm shows no signs of abating.

Many cafes here have their doors and windows plastered with fliers for shows. The new Elephant House does not, but even if it did you’d be unlikely to see any advertising Terf. Joshua Kaplan’s new play about Rowling – which opened this morning – has already inspired more column-inches than any of the 3,000-plus shows at this year’s Fringe.

Angry Tweeters, none of whom had seen the show, were quick to attack it for branding Rowling herself a “Terf” or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”. It does not: the title is primarily a comment on that fact that so many people online have used that word to describe her. As The Telegraph reported in June, it’s an “impressively even-handed” satire. But the initial backlash led to Terf losing its theatre – which turned out to be the kind of publicity money can’t buy.

It has now moved to a more prestigious venue, the Assembly Rooms’ vast ballroom. On Thursday, beneath its three huge crystal chandeliers, the rows of seats were mostly empty.

Outside, an angry mob hammered against the doors, chanting “Terf c—t”.

Laura Kay Bailey plays 'Jo' in Terf - Andy Buchanan / AFP

Or at least they did in the play’s climactic scene. In reality, there was no sign of unrest. The audience were polite, well-behaved and in good spirits. At around 40-60 people, it was a very healthy turnout for a Fringe show, although I left wondering how how many were genuine punters, and how many were journalists. On the row behind me, I saw at least two writers scribbling into notepads.

To the London commentariat, desperate for any scrap of fuel for the culture wars, Terf is already a cause celebre. But to normal people actually putting bums on seats here, it’s just another play about a public figure in a festival where those are ten-a-penny. Theatre-goers looking for something controversial are spoilt for choice, and might well skip Terf to instead watch a Jewish family plotting to kidnap Jeremy Corbyn in Revenge: After the Levoyah. But if the predictable furore has combined with Harry Potter’s inherent box-office value to help sell a few more tickets, that’s undeniably good business nous on the part of the small, independent Civil Disobedience theatre company.

I can’t pass judgement on the production’s strengths and weaknesses – it’s strictly closed to reviews until Friday’s performance. But the show is no diatribe. It’s a Stoppardian comedy of ideas, in which characters – including the stars of the Harry Potter films, here played as self-absorbed, overgrown children – try to out-argue each other without success; their rhetoric is mostly compelling for what it reveals about their personalities.

Joshua Kaplan, who wrote Terf - Rii Schroer

A pre-show voice-over from “Jo Rowling” acts as a disclaimer: this is a work of fiction and therefore all “hogswash”. The real theme isn’t trans issues, but how fame can twist relationships. Neither Rowling nor the film-stars get an entirely positive or negative portrayal.

Back at the Elephant House I give up on getting a table, so order a butterbeer from the takeaway hatch. It costs £5.95, comes topped with a mound of whipped cream, and is a pale, translucent brown.

Something inside it swirls around disconcertingly. I can’t bring myself to finish it. But the line of Harry Potter fans behind me are all clamouring to buy one.