Terminally ill mum enjoys ‘best day ever’ with surprise from her favourite popstar

A terminally ill mum of two has had the ‘best day ever’ ahead of potentially her last Christmas – including driving a supercar, feeding giraffes, and being surprised by her favourite pop star. To help make the build up to Christmas one to remember, Ashley and her family were gifted a bucket list experience. The dream day started with a spot of afternoon tea at the regal Rubens at the Palace, which overlooks Buckingham Palace. While enjoying the meal, the family got a surprise visitor – Duncan James from Blue. Ashley said: “To meet him in person was completely surreal but just as incredible. It was the best day of my life.” The day was organised by Red Letter Days as part of its ongoing partnership with Willow Foundation.