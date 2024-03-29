Terps hold 2024 Pro Day

The legislators representing Maryland's 46th District are coming to the aid of port workers left without work. "We also want to make sure we have that basic level of protection families need to get by. People woke up on Monday and went to work and they woke up on Tuesday and their jobs were gone at 11:00 at Seagirt," said Delegate Luke Clippinger. In legislation introduced Friday afternoon, the governor would have the ability to pull from the state's rainy-day fund to give the worker's aid.