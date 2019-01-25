Terrell Owens: Roger Goodell owes 'the entire world an explanation' over Saints-Rams no-call

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has yet to address the pass interference no-call seen around the world – and players, both active and retired, are taking notice.

Late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the helmet without looking for the ball and prior to the ball reaching Lewis. It was a blatant rule violation, but no flag was ever thrown.

Had the penalty been called, the Saints could have continued the drive and scored a touchdown, or let the clock run down further. Instead, they were forced to settle for a fast field goal. The Rams tied the game and went on to win in overtime, which many around New Orleans don't believe would have happened had a flag been thrown against Robey-Coleman.

SEE ALSO: NFL legend Terrell Owens has the perfect trick to take care of Super Bowl food odors

Multiple members of the Saints, including tight end Ben Watson, team owner Gayle Benson and wide receiver Michael Thomas have commented on the fiasco, with Thomas even calling for a do-over of the game.

NFL legend Terrell Owens was similarly bothered by the blatant missed penalty.

"You have to adhere to the rule book," Owens told AOL.com on behalf of Febreze. "This is why they have rules and regulations in place – for situations like this."

"As far as Roger Goodell is concerned, he owes the Saints and the entire world an explanation," Owens continued. "The integrity of the game is at stake if he does not say anything."

With Super Bowl LIII just over a week away, it doesn't look like the Saints will be getting their do-over. However, some small steps have been made to right the officials' mistake. New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said that senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron admitted that the call was blown, and the NFL on Friday fined Robey-Coleman $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis.

Owens "absolutely" expects changes to be made to the pass interference rule this offseason, but no amount of rulebook alterations, fines or apologies will get the Saints to the Super Bowl.