"It's terrible" | Muskogee neighbors raise concerns around homelessness
"It's terrible" | Muskogee neighbors raise concerns around homelessness
"It's terrible" | Muskogee neighbors raise concerns around homelessness
Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was arrested by officers in an open field while allegedly trying to rape a woman, say police
Provincial police in eastern Ontario have arrested a person in connection with a boat collision that claimed the lives of three people during the Victoria Day long weekend.Five others were injured in the crash in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, about an hour north of Kingston, around 9:30 p.m. on May 18. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved a "fishing-style boat" and a speedboat. On Tuesday, OPP Const. Rob Martell confirmed one person is in custody and is set to appear in
The Swedish government seeks to extradite an Afghan refugee in a lurid case involving sex, honor and murder.
The daughters of a woman who was killed in Nova Scotia twelve days ago by her husband before he killed himself are calling on the RCMP for more transparency around domestic violence, alleging the force is covering up what happened because their mother's husband was a retired Mountie. Tara Graham, 41, and Ashley Whitten, 38, say their mother, Brenda Tatlock-Burke, 59, was in a toxic and controlling relationship with their stepfather, Mike Burke, for more than 30 years and had told them she was pl
Mia Harris was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 29, to up to 12 years in prison
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The owners of an island volcano in New Zealand that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, launched an appeal on Tuesday against their criminal conviction for violating safety laws, arguing that tour operators — rather than their company — were responsible for the safety of visitors to Whakaari, also known as White Island.
Four girls ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old are facing criminal charges after an alleged arson badly damaged several homes in Oshawa earlier this month.The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on Oct. 6 at a residence in the area of Eddystone and Okanagan paths, Durham Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.The home was occupied at the time. Everyone inside managed to escape safely and no injuries were reported, police said.It's estimated the fire caused more than $2 million in damage to
Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, has been indicted on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment
Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to remind the 82-year-old that Haines made the reveal to her cohosts during an off-camera moment. "Now it's on air," Sunny Hostin said.
A man in Arizona told detectives he put his deceased father’s body in a freezer and moved it around the state for four years — all to keep a roof over his head, police say.
The RCMP has charged off-duty officer Travis Plant, 34, with impaired driving after a crash that took place over the weekend. (CBC)An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend, the RCMP says.In a news release, the RCMP said officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Glovertown around 10:45 a.m. NT on Sunday.The driver, 34-year-old off-duty RCMP officer Travis Plant, took
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after he was placed in a spit hood and restrained in a Missouri prison was motionless for nearly 10 minutes before a nurse checked on him, prison video released Tuesday shows.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has requested that the brothers be resentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial.
The owner coerced or attempted to force six employees into working under harsh conditions, prosecutors said, as well as using violent tactics and threats of deportation to ensure compliance with demands.
Ontario Provincial Police say it has laid charges in connection to a fatal May long weekend boat crash north of Kingston. Sean O’Shea reports.
UTIEL, Spain (AP) — Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Pembroke police reported the 9-year-old missing. She was found safe. Her father, wanted for questioning in a death investigation, is in custody.
Police are looking for information about someone who may have been hunting near Grand Le Pierre on Saturday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)Police are looking for information after a hunter was reportedly shot near Grand Le Pierre, N.L. on Saturday afternoon.The RCMP says it received a report of a gunshot injury from the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre around 3:30 p.m. NT. The man told health staff he had been shot while scouting the area to set some rabbit snares. Poilice said a 22-calibre bullet
Authorities say the woman took more than $215,000 from the furniture store she worked for and used company funds for two European vacations.