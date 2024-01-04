Terrified young moose flees garbage truck chasing it, Alaska video shows. ‘Disgusted’

A waste worker was fired and cited after video emerged of a garbage truck honking as it chases a young moose down a snowy neighborhood street in Alaska.

The video was first shared to the social media app Nextdoor on Friday, Dec. 29, Anchorage Daily News reported. It was then uploaded to YouTube Dec. 31.

The video shows the moose trying frantically to escape as the truck speeds down the residential road beside and behind it in Anchorage, horn blaring. The truck chases the moose to the end of the road, where the moose swerves around a corner and up a snowbank to escape.

“Who taught this driver that this was okay??” the caption on the Nextdoor video says, according to the outlet. The person who posted the video added they sent it to the waste-hauling company Northern Waste.

The company responded to the video that same day in a Dec. 29 post on Facebook, saying it had fired the rogue worker.

“It has been brought to our attention that a Northern Waste driver was caught driving recklessly through a neighborhood today harassing a moose running down the street,” the company said in the post. “We do not condone this type of behavior, recklessness and cruelty…. We are disgusted by this one person’s bad decision and we have taken the highest level of disciplinary action to ensure this never happens again.”

Several people commented, asking what the “highest level of disciplinary action” would entail. The company edited the post to clarify the driver was no longer employed with the company.

“We promise to uphold our Alaskan values in all business practices,” the company said.

In a subsequent statement on Dec. 31, the company said staff had contacted both the Alaska Department of Fish & Game as well as Alaska Wildlife Troopers for help, providing video to both.

Alaska State Wildlife Troopers cited the 55-year-old driver on Jan. 2, according to a news release.

Northern Waste is working with the state fish and game department to implement a wildlife sensitivity and safety training program for all drivers, spokesperson Sara Jost told McClatchy News in an email.

