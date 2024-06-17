‘Terrifier 3’: Jason Patric Joins Cast Of Horror Pic, Filming Wraps & New Image Released

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) has joined the cast of Terrifier 3 from director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone. Filming officially wrapped in New York last week.

Character details are being kept under wraps but above is a first look at the actor in the movie. There were reports that filming had wrapped earlier this spring but there were still a few scenes to complete this month.

In the Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting film, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Returning cast includes Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw) and AEW superstar Chris Jericho (Burke), with Daniel Roebuck set to debut as Santa Claus. The film will open in stateside theaters on October 11, 2024.

Written and directed by Leone, Terrifier 3 heralds from Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces with Lisa Falcone acting as executive producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka serve as executive producers for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor are also executive producers.

“To say it’s an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement,” said director Leone. “He’s one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I’m thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe.”

He added: “It’s not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about The Lost Boys in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least.”

Terrifier 2, the 2022 cult slasher pic, was produced on a micro-budget and went on to generate more than $15M at the global box office.

