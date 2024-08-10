‘Terrifying’ Boardmasters crowd crush leaves festival-goers injured

A “terrifying” crowd crush left festival-goers injured during a music festival in Cornwall on Friday evening with people claiming broken ankles and legs.

Revellers were injured during the crush at a DJ set at Boardmasters Festival, in Newquay, Devon, the region’s police force said.

People on social media reported claims of broken ankles, broken legs and drink spiking, although none of these have been officially reported.

A mother-of-two who attended the festival with her husband and daughters said the crush was “terrifying” and alleged the crowd control was poor.

File photo of Boardmasters music and surfing festival in Cornwall, where revellers were left ‘terrified’ following a crowd crush (PA Media)

“My daughter and I got crushed against the barriers so I heaved her up and over a barrier and then pulled myself out,” she said.

“I warned the security guards again that there was a big problem brewing. Nothing seemed to be done… There was no security stopping people.”

She added: “My daughters were terrified. I’ve been to many festivals over the years – I’ve never seen one so overcrowded and with such poor and dangerous crowd control measure.”

Boardmasters is an annual event held in Cornwall, usually spanning five days on the second weekend of August.

It is a combination of live music, surfing and skateboarding competitions in and around the town of Newquay and has been running since 1981.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have been notified following a crowd surge at Boardmasters music festival in Newquay on Friday 9 August, which left a small number of attendees injured.

“The injured parties are currently being treated on-site by medical staff or have been taken to hospital to be checked over. None of the injuries are considered serious. This is an isolated incident and the festival continues.”

Boardmasters added: “We can confirm that Sammy Virji’s set was cancelled and that The Point stage was closed to allow onsite teams to respond to an incident in the audience.

“No serious injuries have been reported and the pit and medical teams immediately assisted those involved. Safety is our number one priority and we thank Sammy and our audience for their understanding.

“All other stages have been unaffected and performances continue as planned.”