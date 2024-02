CBC

A Calgary man with autism and obsessive compulsive disorder told jurors he killed his father because he called him a Chinese word meaning "useless."The 41-year-old is on trial, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70. On Tuesday, Vincent Fong testified in his own defence. He came across as childlike, struggling at times to be understood by the judge, court reporter and lawyers through near-constant stammering. He also spun in a circle several times during his te