Terrifying footage shows great white sharks hunting seals off Mossel Bay, South Africa

A massive great white shark was caught hunting fur seals off Mossel Bay in South Africa.

The clip shows a great white leaping out of the water to catch a seal and failing in the attempt.

Further footage shows another hunting scene where another predator successfully catches a seal.

An eyewitness told Newsflare: ''Just leaving and returning to the rock you were born on is a daily struggle if you’re a Cape fur seal in South Africa.

''The great white sharks here are some of the best hunters in the world and here you can see just how efficiently they target their prey.''