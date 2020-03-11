Terrifying footage shows speeding car narrowly avoid cyclist and swerve into tree off UK motorway

This is the heart-stopping moment a car was sent flying across a motorway in Middlesbrough, northeast England after narrowing missing a cyclist.

James Hannaway captured the footage on a camera that was attached to his bike when he was driving on the A171 near Pinchinthorpe on Wednesday (March 11).

The video shows a car overtake at high speed and swerve, before it plunges off the motorway and is only halted by a tree.

Footage later shows the cyclist stopping his bike and rushing to assist the driver of the crashed vehicle.

James posted the shocking footage to Twitter with the caption: "Inches from death for both of us. First thing he asked when I got him out of the car 'did I hit you?' Thankfully not."

The filmer, James, told Newsflare: "I was cycling home from work when an 18-year-old driver doesn't see me. He responds at the last minute and ends up losing control and putting his car in a tree.

"I jump off my bike to help him from the car. I then wait with him until the ambulance and police arrive."

James added: "I have been cycling that route for over 20 years on and off. Recently I have been cycling five days per week all weather. I had hi-vis hump backpack on and hi-vis jacket with a large flashing rear light and it was wet but daylight. The road is not ideal as it is 70mph.

"The driver got out of the car with my help and was holding his side because it hurt but when the ambulance came he was put on a spinal board.

"I stayed with him and calmed him down until the ambulance and police arrived, about 40 minutes later. I felt sick when I watched the video at home and realised what could have been so different for both of us."