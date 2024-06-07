Terrifying moment huge tornado touches down in Canada

Sky News

Anthony Stocks, 54, devised a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him assaulting a young girl and pushed him off a cliff. Stocks was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder. One of the police officers who worked on the investigation has labelled it "without a doubt one of the worst cases of child abuse that I have investigated".