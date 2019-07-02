Terrifying stunt on WWE ‘Raw’ leaves fans stunned

WWE Raw got off to a scary start on Monday. During the #FallsCountAnywhere match, professional wrestlers Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were thrown through a giant LED display.

The Raw event got off to a quick start as Strowman and Lashley kicked off the show with a fight that went all over the new set. The climax of the fight occurred when Strowman tackled Lashley through the LED display, amid plenty of sparks, smoke, and mayhem.

Once all the smoke cleared, it appeared as though the wrestlers were seriously injured. Fans even took to Twitter voice their concern for the pair.

Fans in attendance, however, knew that it was just part of the pageantry which is professional wrestling. While the wrestlers writhed in pain and were loaded on stretchers, the fans chanted “this is awesome.”

This was all part of new Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman’s debut episode. The longtime WWE personality was in charge of the creative direction for the event and fans loved what they saw.

As for the fake injuries to the wrestlers, viewers were given a few updates throughout the evening. In the last update, viewers were told Lashley appears to be fine, while Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen.