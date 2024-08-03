'Terror took over': Mexican survivors of US shooting share letters 5 years on

Lauren Villagran, USA TODAY
·4 min read

EL PASO, Texas – Anxiety, fear, anguish, depression, insomnia, stress, panic attacks.

In a lined notebook, Josefina Mireles itemized in blue pen the list of symptoms she still wrestles with five years after surviving the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a Walmart here. It was the deadliest attack on Hispanics in modern U.S. history. Carrying a semiautomatic rifle, the shooter drove 700 miles from a Dallas suburb to kill "Mexicans."

Twenty-three people died, and dozens were injured.

Mireles was among the tourists from Mexico shopping that Saturday morning at a store so close to the U.S.-Mexico border that Ciudad Juárez is visible from the parking lot. Like many of the Mexican nationals at the store that day, she agreed to cooperate with U.S. law enforcement and sought a special visa to help her do just that.

She and 49 other Mexican survivors of the shooting are still waiting for an answer.

In letters collected by their immigration attorneys and shared with USA TODAY, four survivors described the traumas they still face and plea with the U.S. government to review their petitions – which are stuck in a backlog of more than 344,000 applications nationwide.

"It's frustrating to not be able to breathe when you have an anxiety attack," Mireles wrote, recalling the horror she witnessed, in a letter provided to El Paso's Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. "The memory of trying to get safe as I fled, hearing the shots and the screams and the people running for a way out, the wounded, some of them already dead, terror took over me and I lost awareness as I fled."

A visa designed to make communities safer

Congress created the U visa two decades ago. It's meant to provide stability for immigrant victims of crime who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who agree to help law enforcement investigate and prosecute crimes.

The U visa doesn't allow a path to citizenship but it does allow victims to live and work lawfully in the U.S.

Handwritten letter by Josefina Mireles, a Mexican national who survived a mass shooting that killed 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.
Handwritten letter by Josefina Mireles, a Mexican national who survived a mass shooting that killed 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

"Congress created the U visa certification process to encourage immigrant victims of crimes to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement, recognizing that all cooperation makes communities safer for everyone within our borders," said Elora Mukherjee, a law professor at Columbia University.

But congress capped the number of U visas issued annually at 10,000. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman said the agency has met the cap each of the past 15 years.

More: White supremacist to spend rest of life in prison for 2019 Walmart mass shooting

"It’s an overprescribed program and the backlog keeps getting longer and longer," said Allegra Love, supervising attorney for community programs at Las Americas. "The tradeoff isn’t happening. They are participating in prosecuting crimes and our government isn’t providing them with any tangible (immigration) benefit."

In 2021, the Biden administration created a process by which U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agents can review U visa applications, determine whether an applicant qualifies for relief and issue a temporary work authorization while the applicant waits. The process, called a bona fide determination, can also protect the applicant from deportation.

The circumstances of the El Paso shooting victims vary.

Some are traumatized or physically injured and need access to the mental health and physical therapy services they can only get in the United States, said Love. Others just want the opportunity to live or work in the U.S. that the U visa affords, given that they cooperated with law enforcement. In some cases, the cooperation is ongoing.

“I think they suffered,” Love said. “They did their end of the bargain in terms of supporting law enforcement in this huge tragedy.”

'Any instance or image makes us remember'

The letters share a common thread: memories of trauma experienced in Texas, and a desire to return to with the right to live, work or study. All but one of the families who have applied for the U visa after the shooting live in Mexico.

Jazmin Ávila Rodriguez said her family of five witnessed the Walmart shooting. Five years on, they are still triggered by the memories of that day.

"Being there, having all my family members witness the act, hasn't been an easy process," she wrote in a narrow notebook using polite, formal Spanish. "Any instance or image makes us remember the moment given that it was traumatic to watch it happen, to see so many victims, people hurt or killed."

She brings her kids to therapy, she wrote. The family talks about what they went through, to deal with the trauma together.

"It's for this reason that we ask," she said, "in the most sincere manner, to be heard in our petitions."

Lauren Villagran can be reached at lvillagran@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: El Paso Walmart shooting victims still suffering 5 years later

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden's Latest Ding Of Donald Trump Was 'Mic Drop Moment,' Says CNN's Dana Bash

    The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.

  • Scholar who has correctly predicted nearly every presidential election since 1984 explains which party he thinks will win

    Presidential historian Allan Lichtman joins CNN’s Phil Mattingly to explain which party he believes will win the 2024 presidential race.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s First Reaction to Trump Saying Harris Isn’t Black: ‘Oh No’

    Donald Trump’s supporters are just like everyone else—wondering what the GOP presidential nominee is going to say next.Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted he was worried what Trump was going to say when he questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity at a convention for Black journalists.Asked about his initial reaction to Trump’s remarks, McCarthy said he thought: “Oh no, where are you going?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig

  • Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says

    STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Trump’s frustration is clear’: Burnett reacts to Trump’s comments about prisoner swap

    CNN’s Erin Burnett reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments following the release of two dozen detainees&nbsp;as part of the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West&nbsp;since the Cold War.

  • NABJ Moderator Recalls Exact Moment She 'Sank In My Seat' In Trump Interview

    And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

  • Kamala Harris’ Accidental ‘President’ Flub Draws Big Cheer From Audience

    The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.

  • Hamptons Elite Throw Cash at Trump at Ritzy Fundraiser

    Donald Trump brought the Hamptons to a standstill on Friday as hedge fund managers unlocked their vaults of cash, warming to the GOP presidential nominee after cold-shouldering him the past few years.“Whatever trepidations the Hamptons finance set had about Trump are melting like frozé in the sun,” communications strategist James McCarthy said in a text message to The Daily Beast as he sat poolside at his home, less than a mile from a Trump fundraiser.The event, co-hosted by Howard Lutnick of th

  • Dem Strategist Spots How Trump Is 'Punishing' Vance With His 'Turn Black' Remarks

    Simon Rosenberg said Trump's comments could cause "even more significant" estrangement between him and his running mate.

  • Mary Trump Scorches Cousin Eric Trump: 'Beneath My Contempt'

    Donald Trump's niece pulled no punches with a blistering critique of her relative.

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.

    WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b

  • Trump vows to ‘unleash hell’ on Harris at Atlanta rally

    Former President Trump vowed to “unleash hell” at his rally Saturday in Atlanta, targeting his new opponent, Vice President Harris, just days after thousands rallied for her in Georgia. “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL,” began Trump’s campaign email sent Friday afternoon. “At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true.” His running mate,…

  • Fact check: Trump, who approved multiple prisoner exchanges, falsely claims he gave up ‘nothing’ to get Americans back

    In May, former President Donald Trump declared that he was the only person who could obtain the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from a Russian prison. After President Joe Biden proved the claim wrong on Thursday by securing the release of Gershkovich and others in a multi-country prisoner exchange, Trump posted a series of skeptical questions on social media.

  • Trump’s comments saying Native Americans ‘don’t look like Indians’ resurface after remarks about Harris’ heritage

    Trump claimed that many Native American casino owners ‘don’t look like Indians’ in a 1993 congressional hearing

  • Trump complains that Kamala Harris calls him a felon in latest bid to get hush-money judge to recuse himself

    In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.

  • Trump presses for details on prisoner swap with Russia

    Former President Trump demanded more details surrounding the massive prisoner swap Thursday that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody. Trump responded to the news by touting his own record of prisoner swaps in a post on Truth Social, while also questioning whether the U.S. gave…

  • Opinion: Trump proved himself unfit to be commander in chief

    He keeps telling us he wants to undo centuries of American progress. The former president even wants U.S. generals to be like Nazis, deferring to him as officers did to Hitler.

  • Lauren Boebert is mocked after X fight with Harris VP hopeful Pete Buttigieg

    Trump’s campaign said they aren’t committing to debate details until the Democratic party picks a nominee

  • Harris faces calls to address mass incarceration, drop prosecutor vs. criminal line

    More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…

  • 1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.