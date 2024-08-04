‘Terroristic Threat’—Possibly Targeting Travis Kelce—Delays Morgan Wallen Concert

A Morgan Wallen concertgoer has been arrested for making a “terroristic threat” at the country singer’s Kansas City show on Friday.

“An Illinois man has been charged with a felony after he threatened on social media to shoot two individuals at a concert Friday night at Arrowhead in Kansas City,” a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor read.

23-year-old Aaron Brown's alleged targets “were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, (and) were present at the event,” the statement continued.

(Variety had reported earlier that the threat was made against Wallen himself.)

The concert was delayed some 40 minutes while Brown was located and taken into custody. Per the Kansas City Star, Brown described his tweet to police as a “stupid, stupid mistake,” and that he did not know why he had shared it. His girlfriend, who was also questioned, suggested that he had done so because of his support for a rival football team. (She added that she had told him not to tweet—almost always the best advice, after all—but he did so anyway.)

Brown's post was later deleted.

While the prosecutor’s statement did not identify the Chiefs players allegedly targeted by name, both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in attendance, and accompanied Wallen during his signature dressing room walkout when the show eventually began. The three men can be seen kicking off proceedings in a video Wallen posted to TikTok.

Wallen, Kelce, or Mahomes have yet to comment on the incident.

