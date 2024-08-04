‘Terroristic Threat’—Possibly Targeting Travis Kelce—Delays Morgan Wallen Concert

Clay Walker
·1 min read
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A Morgan Wallen concertgoer has been arrested for making a “terroristic threat” at the country singer’s Kansas City show on Friday.

“An Illinois man has been charged with a felony after he threatened on social media to shoot two individuals at a concert Friday night at Arrowhead in Kansas City,” a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor read.

23-year-old Aaron Brown's alleged targets “were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, (and) were present at the event,” the statement continued.

(Variety had reported earlier that the threat was made against Wallen himself.)

The concert was delayed some 40 minutes while Brown was located and taken into custody. Per the Kansas City Star, Brown described his tweet to police as a “stupid, stupid mistake,” and that he did not know why he had shared it. His girlfriend, who was also questioned, suggested that he had done so because of his support for a rival football team. (She added that she had told him not to tweet—almost always the best advice, after all—but he did so anyway.)

Brown's post was later deleted.

While the prosecutor’s statement did not identify the Chiefs players allegedly targeted by name, both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in attendance, and accompanied Wallen during his signature dressing room walkout when the show eventually began. The three men can be seen kicking off proceedings in a video Wallen posted to TikTok.

Wallen, Kelce, or Mahomes have yet to comment on the incident.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • About Those Confusing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

    Everything you need to know about these confusing rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce and breaking up amid J.Lo's tour cancelation.

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.

    WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b

  • La. Mayor Resigned from Office. Days Later, She Was Arrested on Accusations She Raped Minor

    Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.

  • Dad Sentenced For Manslaughter After Forcing 6-Year-Old To Run On Speeding Treadmill

    Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.

  • 1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.

  • Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort

    Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.

  • Father Allegedly Tied 15-Year-Old Daughter to Tree for 'Over 24 Hours': Police

    Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege

  • Father Who Killed His 3 Sons Execution-Style Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea: Reports

    Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023

  • Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says

    STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

  • This Judge Claims He Accidentally Killed His Wife. Prosecutors Say It Was Murder: What Did Their Son See?

    Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead

  • Putin greeted children of freed sleeper agents in Spanish as they had only discovered they were Russian on the flight to Moscow, Kremlin says

    The children only learned they were Russian after they boarded the Moscow-bound plane in Ankara, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

  • Man who shot Reagan reacts to Trump’s assassination attempt

    John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

  • Police find the bodies of 4 men, including a policeman, shot to death near resort outside Cancun

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.

  • Man awaiting sentencing in Windsor, Ont., is also on trial for a charge related to drag queen storytime

    WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot

  • Person set on fire near Surrey Central Station: RCMP

    A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the

  • In St. John's, Golf Avenue murder suspects aren't strangers to court, documents show

    The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for

  • ‘Killed her because they could.’ Man guilty in two Tacoma murders learns his sentence

    Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.

  • Stolen dog turns up in Wyoming after police make routine traffic stop

    Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok

  • Search for child resumes in Thames River in London, Ont., a day after she went missing

    First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con

  • 3 newly freed Americans are back on US soil after a landmark prisoner exchange with Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.