IS terrorists at risk of escape after Trump cuts foreign aid

Iona Cleave
·3 min read
Over 9,000 battle-hardened terrorists are housed in Syrian camps and prisons
Over 9,000 battle-hardened terrorists are housed in Syrian camps and prisons - Fadel Senna/AFP

Islamic State terrorists could escape from camps and prisons in north-east Syria as a result of Donald Trump’s sweeping and unexpected cuts to foreign aid, officials and analysts have warned.

US funding was abruptly halted for several days, leading to reports that camp guards had not turned up to work, adding to fears of a mass breakout.

The president signed an executive order on Friday for a blanket 90-day moratorium in foreign development assistance pending a review.

Security and administration around al-Hol and al-Roj, the two main detention facilities, was withdrawn and humanitarian work halted, according to aid workers inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

An 11th hour intervention by the US state department on Monday night temporarily reinstated the funding for the camp guards, but only for two weeks. It is still unclear what happens after the funding stopgap expires.

It has raised significant concerns for the long-term security of detention facilities, which hold what Western counter-terrorism officials described as a potential terror army in waiting.

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIL banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria
Experts have warned of an IS resurgence in the wake of the Syrian regime change - History/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The UK Foreign Office is concerned that the funding cuts could lead to militants breaking free, according to an internal memo seen by The Times.

Over 9,000 battle-hardened terrorists and 40,000 women and children associated with IS – including 20 British men, 20 British women and 35 children – are guarded by US-backed mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in makeshift prisons.

Officals have warned of an IS resurgence, particularly in the wake of the Assad regime’s downfall and the security vacuum it created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Barrett, the former MI6 counter-terrorism, told the UK foreign affairs select committee this week, that a 2,000-strong group of IS fighters saw an opportunity to launch a “Breaking the Walls” campaign to attack the camps.

He questioned whether Mr Trump, who is aggressively pursuing isolationist policies, will continue to fund security around the camps or retain the 2,000 US forces stationed in north-east Syria.

Richard Barrett voiced safety concerns caused by the funding cut
Richard Barrett voiced safety concerns caused by the funding cut

Charles Lister, the director of the countering terrorism and extremism programme at the Middle East Institute, first raised the alarm bells on Monday about the threat of the security around the camps.

“Trump’s global aid freeze has cut the salaries paid to many of the prison and camp guards … Many are no longer turning up for work,” he wrote on X.

“The threat posed by a mass breakout cannot be understated,” Mr Lister said, calling it the “consequence of brash, ill-thought out actions [by the Trump administration] intended for headlines, not policy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

His views were echoed by a US state department official who told Politico: “We narrowly escaped disaster and it just shows this team has no idea what they’re doing.”

Chris Murphy, the Democrat senator for Connecticut, called the events a “crisis created by Trump that never needed to exist”.

Democrats inside the House foreign affairs committee said in a statement that it was a clear example that Mr Trump’s aid freeze is “already endangering our security and that of our allies and partners”.

The Foreign Office has been reached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • White House Press Secretary’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Claim Is Quickly Dismantled By Critics

    Karoline Leavitt’s debut White House press briefing comments about condoms and the truth also drew intense scrutiny.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • White House blames Biden for killing ‘100 million chickens,’ refuses to admit Trump broken vow on costly eggs

    Millions of birds have been killed in attempts to halt the spread of H5N1 bird flu across the U.S.

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Latin American leaders are learning how to handle Trump. Colombia’s president showed how not to do it

    A simmering diplomatic stand-off over deportation flights spilled onto social media Sunday, threatening the once close relationship between the US and Colombia and further exposing the anxiety many feel in Latin America towards a second Trump presidency.

  • Carving up the government: Trump offers federal workers almost 8 months’ pay to quit

    The move could result in the resignations of hundreds of thousands of people

  • Massive Ukrainian drone attack targets Russian power, oil facilities

    A massive Ukrainian drone attack targeted critical Russian energy infrastructure overnight, with Moscow saying that its air defence systems destroyed a drone attempting to hit a nuclear power facility in Smolensk on the Belarusian border. The governor of Belgorod region said that a drone attack had killed a mother and her two-year-old child. A nuclear power plant was among the targets of a massive Ukrainian drone attack against Russian oil and power facilities, Russian officials and media outlet

  • Americans sour on some of Trump's early moves, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    Americans have a dim view of some of President Donald Trump's early barrage of executive orders, including his attempt to do away with so-called birthright citizenship and his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Republican president has moved quickly to crack down on immigration and scale back the size of government, efforts that respondents to the three-day poll that closed on Sunday look on more favorably. Overall, the poll showed 45% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, down slightly from 47% in a Jan. 20-21 poll.

  • James Carville Urges Democrats To Focus On ‘No. 1 Promise’ Donald Trump Is Failing To Deliver

    “I think if we execute on these kind of fundamental things, the voters will reward us,” the longtime Democratic strategist argued.