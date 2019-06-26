Terry Christian threatened with gagging on Jeremy Vine for out-talking host

Terry Christian attending the Pride of Manchester Awards 2019, in partnership with TSB at The Principle Manchester (Credit: PA)

Jeremy Vine threatened to stuff paper in Terry Christian’s mouth on live TV when the outspoken presenter refused to stop talking.

The former presenter of The Word appeared on Vine’s Channel 5 breakfast show Jeremy Vine On 5 alongside Carole Malone to take part in a heated debate about Brexit.

Vine lost his temper with Christian for repeatedly interrupting and speaking over other people.

He told him:” Terry can I just say something, when you ask a question... Stop talking for a second... Don’t say anything for 10 seconds! When you ask a question you listen and you don’t say anything.

“If you say anything more.. Don’t say ‘exactly’!”

“If you speak again I will take a piece of paper and put it in your mouth!

“Don’t you dare speak!”

Jeremy attempts to school Terry Christian in the manners of debate and listening to others...@TheJeremyVine | @TheCaroleMalone | #TerryChristian | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/A6qWmfCUVD — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 26, 2019

Twitter was divided by Christian’s left-wing, pro-Remain comments, but many viewers were entertained by seeing Christian give vocal Vine a run for his money.

One person speaking the truth is louder than 10000 shouting out lies 😉 https://t.co/Rw0nSifxmJ — terry christian (@terrychristian) June 26, 2019

And Christian defended himself for interrupting Malone.

He wrote: “She was taking her time telling me about this trade feal [sic] we could do once we leave the EU that we can't do whilst in the EU.”

' this will be carole's answer to the question 😂😊😊😂 pic.twitter.com/uS2vzT6iz4 — terry christian (@terrychristian) June 26, 2019

It was on the tip of her tongue https://t.co/jzTZytZsZn — terry christian (@terrychristian) June 26, 2019