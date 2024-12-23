Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose issue urgent warning on favourite Christmas foods — full product recall list

Tesco has warned customers not to eat affected products and issued urgent advice on what to do (PA Wire)

Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose have all issued recall notices for products, including items that might be bought for Christmas dinners.

The three supermarkets have all listed the warnings for items that shoppers can return for an exchange or a refund — and should not be used.

Affected items include Cookstown Kitchen Chinese Pork Steaks at Tesco which were found to contain salmonella during routine testing.

Tesco’s advice, which could apply elsewhere, is: “If you’ve bought an affected product, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required.”

Here is what you need to look out for. Please remember to check the supermarket’s website for all details about what to do and the full information about the affected products.

We also checked Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s and couldn’t find any active notices.

All the products that have been recalled

Tesco

Tesco has listed all its recalled items here but the products as of December 23 are:

Tesco 10 Cooked Beef Slices 125g,

Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300g,

Grind Iced Vanilla Oat Latte Coffee 250ml,

Tesco 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers 280g,

Tesco Tzatziki Dip 200g,

Cookstown Kitchen Chinese Pork Steaks 400g

Aldi

Emporium Selection Brie Soft Ripened Cheese

Bunny LUV Organic Carrots

For the full list, check Aldi’s website here.

Waitrose

Grind Iced Vanilla Oat Latte Coffee 250ml,

ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day (112.5g),

For the full list, see here.