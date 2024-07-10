Tesco will close more than 1,800 stores early on Sunday if England make Euro 2024 final

Should England beat the Netherlands on Wednesday, they will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin at 8pm on Sunday - JON ROWLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tesco will close more than 1,800 stores early on Sunday if England go through to the final of Euro 2024.

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain said all its Express stores across England will close at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm to allow staff to watch the Three Lions if they make it to the final.

Tesco said that the move would allow thousands of colleagues to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off, while still receiving their normal pay for those hours.

Those employees who do not want to watch the match will be also paid as normal.

Should England beat the Netherlands on Wednesday, they will face Spain in Berlin at 8pm on Sunday for a chance to become the first England men’s team to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

Stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would remain open in line with their usual hours. - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Because the match falls on a Sunday, Tesco’s larger stores in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off.

All stores would then reopen as normal the following morning, with the majority from 6am or 7am.

Tesco reassured customers that stores would still be open as normal during the daytime on Sunday, so that they can stock up on any essential pre-match supplies.

All online orders already placed for Sunday evening would be honoured and delivered as normal.

Tesco reassured customers that stores would still be open as normal during the daytime, so that they can stock up on pre-match supplies - Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images Europe

Kevin Tindall, Tesco’s managing director of UK stores, said: “We will be cheering on the Three Lions tonight against the Netherlands and hope they reach a second successive Euros final.

“We appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues, and we want them to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.

“So, if we make it through to the final, we will close our stores across England in time for them to get behind Gareth Southgate and the team, and we’ll all be hoping that football will be coming home.”