Tesco recalls 'melt in middle' vegan burgers as they can get too hot

Tesco is recalling its "melt in the middle" meat-free burgers because they might get too hot inside.

The supermarket said there was a potential "burn risk" to customers when eating them.

Anyone who has bought the vegan product - named Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle - is being urged not to eat it.

Customers should return them to the store and will be offered a full refund, Tesco said.

The Food Standards Agency said it was a precautionary step.

They issued an alert saying the melting middle - which is made of mustard and gherkins - "may maintain a high temperature once cooked" and could burn when customers bite into the burger.

The FSA issues alerts when there is a problem with a food product meaning it must either be withdrawn (taken off the shelves) or recalled (when customers are asked to return it).

On the box, the burgers - made from fava bean and pea protein - are described as "succulent and tangy" and "with an American style mustard and gherkin melt".